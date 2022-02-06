







Expect another chilly night across the Four States, with mostly clear skies and light winds allowing us to drop to the lower-20s. Any puddles from the melting snow will freeze over tonight into tomorrow morning, so be aware of slick spots on roadways and sidewalks!

A cold front will pass through the area dry by early Monday morning, but could cause a couple additional clouds early in the day. We’ll still be a few degrees warmer than today, with highs warming into the mid to upper-40s.

Abundant sunshine is anticipated for Tuesday, with highs in the upper-50s. It will be breezy as we usher in the warm air, with southerly gusts to 25 mph possible.

Generally, mostly sunny skies are then expected through next weekend. At times, a few troughs and weak fronts will pass through the area, which could cause skies to become partly cloudy for brief times, but no precipitation is expected.

After highs in the upper-50s Wednesday, we’ll cool back to the lower-50s Thursday but bounce right back to 60 degrees Friday.

For next weekend, expect highs in the 45-50 degree range.

Have a great rest of your week and enjoy the nice weather, Four States!