We are dry for the rest of this week but we are going to see some cooler weather sticking around. Lows tonight will be in the upper 30s. It will be cool through the weekend, too.

We do have that northwest wind bringing cooler weather for tonight. It’s also dry air so it’s actually eroding away that cloud cover. Look for lows in the upper 30s for tonight. We could see temperatures getting a little colder around Nevada and Stockton. Through tomorrow look for a clear sky with high pressure sliding to the east of us. This will give us a southeast wind late in the day. Temperatures will still be below average, though. Look for a high of 64 with a northeast wind turning around to the southeast. Through Thursday look for more Sunshine as well. We could see a few clouds late in the day. Futurecast tries to give us a few isolated showers by Thursday night. I think the air will be too dry for much of that.

We stay cool through the upcoming weekend. Highs will only make it into the low 60s both Saturday and Sunday. Halloween looks to be dry with highs in the 60s.