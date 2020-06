A stalled front across Central Kansas will be the focus for showers and storms tonight. A few of these could reach the Four States by daybreak. Severe weather isn't expected with this round. A few isolated, pop-up, showers and storms will be possible in the afternoon. These will be pretty spotty but a few of these could produce quarter sized hail.

We are dry Sunday but highs will top out in the lower 90s. Finally the chance for rain begins to pick up by the middle of next week.