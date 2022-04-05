Tuesday will be warm and dry with temperatures warming into the 70s this afternoon. We’ll even see more sunshine later today, but after the sun sets, rain chances increase. Showers and storms are possible from 8 pm – 2 am tonight, and the Storm Prediction Center has put most of us under a Marginal Risk for severe weather. The biggest threat will be strong winds and small hail as this system quickly moves through the Four States. Skies will quickly clear behind this system, as we cool into the 40s tomorrow morning, we’ll see plenty of sunshine into Wednesday.

Northerly winds will cool us through the end of this week, as we’ll only warm into the 50s on Thursday and Friday. A frost or even a freeze is likely into Saturday morning before temperatures begin to warm again. We’ll be back into the upper 70s on a breezy Sunday ahead of our next chance for showers and storms early next week.