Temperatures this morning are in the 30s with a slight wind chill and almost abundant sunshine, but we’ll see a few more clouds this afternoon with highs in the lower 60s to end the month of February. The first several days of March will see highs in the 70s and lows well above freezing. Clouds and winds will increase on Friday ahead of a few rain chances this weekend. There will be plenty of dry time, and temperatures should stay warm enough to just see rain. However, we are expected to cool down into early next week, so winter isn’t completely out of the question yet. Enjoy this warm & dry week while we have it!







