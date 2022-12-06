We are going to be stuck with the fog and the showers tonight. Then it becomes a more substantial rain during the afternoon tomorrow. The rain will continue into thursday. We finally see the sun returning by friday.

We have a low which is making its way from Arkansas into Missouri. On the backside of this we just have the fog in the drizzle. The more substantial rain and continues to move across parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma. Through tonight that stays to the south of us but then showers begin to move in by around midday. This will last into tomorrow night. For tonight look for a low of 40 with patchy dense fog. The drizzle, as well. Then we will see morning fog with scattered showers during the day. Tomorrow’s high only 54. We will see a light East wind.

The showers continue through through Thursday morning. This should begin to taper off around lunch time. Then we start to see a little cooler weather coming in for Thursday night and Friday with highs only in the 50s.

Look for the chance of rain to return again on Saturday. Temperatures through this week and into the weekend should stay in the 50s for highs with lows above freezing.