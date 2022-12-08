We are stuck with the fog again tonight. Most of the rain though has already moved out of the area. We will see sunshine tomorrow before rain moves in again late tomorrow night into Saturday morning.

Low pressure is making it’s way across Kansas right now with warmer air ahead of it. Cooler weather though is going to be coming in behind this. We will see patchy dense fog and drizzle tonight. Visibility could be less than a mile at times. Then the sky will start to clear by morning. We are dry tomorrow but then showers develop Friday evening. Look for high of 53 with a northwest wind.

We start to see a break from the rain Saturday afternoon. This will give us mild temperatures into Sunday. Highs will still be in the 50s. Monday we have the chance for showers and even a few thunderstorms. By the end of next week it will be much colder though. Look for highs only in the 30s on Thursday.