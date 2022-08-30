Patchy fog is possible across all of the Four States this morning, but it is more likely closer to Springfield. Barry, Lawrence & Dade counties in Missouri are under a Dense Fog Advisory through 9 AM Tuesday. Cloud cover and humidity will decrease through the day as we warm into the lower 90s this afternoon. We’ll see clear skies overnight as temperatures drop into the lower 60s tomorrow morning.

Conditions will be similar through the rest of this week with a lot of sunshine and temperatures near 90°, but lows each night will slowly increase. We will be monitoring a few small & spotty rain chances this weekend, but confidence is low at this time. We should see more dry time than not through the holiday weekend. We’ll keep you updated through the week.