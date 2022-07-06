An Excessive Heat Warning continues for SW Missouri & SE Kansas through Wednesday & Thursday with high temperatures over 100° and heat index values up to 110° expected both days. Each night will continue to see mostly clear skies, southerly winds and muggy conditions with low temperatures in the upper 70s.

By Friday, a rain system will approach us, and showers and thunderstorms could start to pop up in the afternoon. This rain could stick with us on and off through Friday night and into Saturday morning, as this system cools us a little bit this weekend.

Temperatures will warm to near 100° again by the start of next week, but another rain system will start to approach us into Tuesday. This could also briefly cool us down again, so we’ll keep an eye on it.