Dangerous heat continues across the Four States through Thursday









A Heat Advisory is in effect for all of the Four States. Heat indices between 105 and 110 degrees can be expected during the afternoon and evening hours not only today but also for Wednesday and Thursday.

Partly to mostly sunny skies are anticipated through Thursday, with highs in the mid-90s.

As a cold front approaches the area, widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible from Friday through the weekend and perhaps into Monday as well. It will still be hot Friday, with highs in the low to mid-90s, but the cold front should start to impact our temps by the weekend, with highs cooling to the mid to upper-80s.

Have a great rest of your Tuesday and stay cool!