Copious Amounts of Rain Expected Through Next Weekend









Periods of showers and thunderstorms will be likely all the way through next weekend. A few breaks in the precipitation will be possible from time to time, but you’ll want to keep an umbrella handy throughout the upcoming week and prepare to seek shelter if you hear thunder.

There is a marginal risk of severe weather across the Four States tonight and again on Monday. Widespread severe weather is not expected, but isolated thunderstorms may produce 60 mph winds and/or quarter size hail.

A bigger concern will be flooding, with some areas potentially receiving six inches or more of rain by the time we reach next weekend. The Four States is included in a slight risk for excessive rainfall for Sunday and Sunday night and a marginal risk for Monday.

As for temperatures, highs in the mid-70s are expected for Sunday, with breezy southerly wind gusts up to 25 mph at times. Highs in the 70s can be expected for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs in the upper-60s to lower-70s are expected for Thursday and Friday, with highs returning to the upper-70s Saturday.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!