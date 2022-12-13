Temperatures will be cooler over the next several days behind this morning’s frontal system. The mild southerly flow that we enjoyed today will shift back to the west and northwest, as an area of low pressure over the Northern Plains gradually moves away to the Great Lakes. Highs will be about 15 degrees cooler on Wednesday with a few morning clouds around, followed by afternoon sunshine. High temperatures will top out in the low to mid 40s north and the mid to upper 40s south. Mini cold fronts will continue to spiral in counter clockwise fashion around the Northern Plains low for the next couple of days bringing temperatures down another two to three degrees on Thursday, with highs around 40 expected. Then on Friday, temperatures back down into the upper 30s, as successively colder air builds southward behind each weak boundary rotating around the northern low. While there may be a few clouds around at times, the balance of sky conditions will remain mostly sunny. As another area of low pressure develops over the Western High Plains, our low level winds will become south to southeasterly which will help to warm us back to around 40, over the weekend. Then early next week, on Monday and Tuesday, some computer models are showing high temperatures dropping back into the 30s as an area of low pressure shifts east along a path near the Four States. With temperatures just above freezing, we may see a mix of rain and snow early in the workweek,as this weather system moves east across the area.