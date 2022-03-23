Temperatures have dropped overnight as our large rain system moves to our east, but we’re not done with rain yet. Light rain will continue on and off through Wednesday, Wednesday night, and even into early Thursday. We’ll only warm into the 40s today with wind chills remaining in the 30s.

As temperatures drop into the middle 30s overnight, there is a slight chance for a few ice pellets and snowflakes into tomorrow morning, but this would NOT create any issues on the roads. At most, you may see a glaze of ice on your cars out the door Thursday morning. We’ve seen over an inch of rain on Monday and about a tenth of an inch yesterday. Another tenth of an inch of rain is possible during this time period.

Clouds will finally move out of the area Thursday night, and sunshine will lift temperatures back into the 60s for Friday and the weekend. Temperatures will soar into the upper 70s into early next week ahead of a slight rain chance late on Tuesday. We’ll keep you updated as we go into next week.