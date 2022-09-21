





Some relief from this heat is finally starting to move into the Four States. We will see this happening tomorrow with highs only near 70. This will bring a few isolated showers too. Mainly north of Joplin. It will be warmer on Saturday but that will be short-lived.

We are seeing a boundary that’s going to be moving into the area late tonight. We won’t see much rain with this but a few showers are possible tomorrow morning. Futurecast shows this sliding through the area late tonight. The showers will be possible mainly early in the day. Look for a high of 71 with a Northeast wind. It could gust to about 25 miles an hour. We will still have a few clouds into the area on Friday but a south wind will allow warmer temperatures to start to return for just a few days. Look for a high of 90 on Saturday but then only near 80 into next week.