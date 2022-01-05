Cooler today; Light and fluffy snow likely overnight

A cold front moved across the Four States last night, allowing for temperatures to be much cooler through Wednesday. We’ll still see mostly clear skies until tonight, when clouds increase ahead of a snow system that will begin after 1 AM. Most, if not all, of the snow will be out of the Four States near sunrise Thursday morning, but enough snow will fall to create a dusting to an inch of accumulation. This should be light and fluffy snow–meaning that travel impacts should be minimal, and it will be hard to pack snowballs and make snowmen. Wind chills will be near zero Thursday and Friday morning. A rain chance is possible late Saturday, that should cool temperatures back down to more average conditions into the beginning of next week.