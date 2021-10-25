Cooler through Monday; Warming up tomorrow before more rain Wednesday

Temperatures are cooler today behind yesterday’s storm system that thankfully spared the Four States of any severe impacts. That system will provide cooler air through Monday with highs in the middle 60s this afternoon. Winds will shift out of the south by tomorrow as we’ll warm into the middle 70s tomorrow before another mid-week rain system. Showers and storms could start early Wednesday morning and stick with us through Thursday morning with little dry time. Rainfall totals will likely be 0.5-1.5″ with locally higher amounts near 2″ by Thursday. This system looks to be the one to cool us to seasonal conditions as we head toward Halloween weekend.