Cooler start to the week; Humidity and rain chances return soon

Temperatures will remain below average through Monday, only reaching the upper 70s by the afternoon. Areas in Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas could see a few morning rain showers, but most will stay dry, and all will be dry by lunchtime. Areas in Northeast Oklahoma and Southeast Kansas could see highs in the lower 80s today. We’ll all warm up to near average July conditions tomorrow before heat indices in the upper 90s return by Wednesday.









A stationary front is due to set up across the Four States by Thursday. It likely won’t push through the area until early next week–meaning that rain chances exist through the weekend. This won’t be a wash out, so there will be plenty of dry time, but there are many chances for rain through that 4-day period, so plan ahead to bring the rain gear for those weekend plans.