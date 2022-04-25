After yesterday’s rainfall, temperatures are about ten degrees below average for Monday. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and temperatures warm into the lower 60s with calm winds today. Overnight, we should all cool into the upper 30s, but areas near Nevada and Fort Scott could see frost form into Tuesday morning. A Frost Advisory has been issued for Vernon & Bourbon counties ahead of that.

Temperatures will warm back to near average by Wednesday as calm and sunny weather is expected from now until then. Clouds will increase Wednesday night ahead of many chance for showers and thunderstorms from Thursday through Sunday. Rain looks most likely Thursday morning at this time, but we have the chance for on and off showers and storms through this weekend. We’ll keep you updated with timing, locations and totals as it becomes more clear.