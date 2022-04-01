After a cold and frosty morning, temperatures will warm into the middle 60s this afternoon. We’ll start out with a lot of sunshine for your Friday but end with more cloud cover. Rain will begin to our west after the sun sets tonight, so if you have any Friday night plans, I’d grab the umbrella! Rain will end before the sun rises on Saturday morning with temperatures cooling into the upper 40s.

The first weekend in April looks fairly nice! We’ll see a lot of sunshine and highs in the middle 60s for Saturday. Temperatures will warm into the lower 70s on Sunday as clouds and winds increase ahead of an unsettled weather pattern next week. Showers and storms will begin early Monday morning and stick with us on and off through early Wednesday. Temperatures will drop into the 50s on a breezy Thursday once this system passes over us. We’ll keep you updated on timing, totals and locations as it becomes more clear.