Cooler and breezy through end of week; Hard freeze likely Saturday morning

After last night’s thunderstorms, clouds have mostly exited and cooler temperatures have set in. We’ll see high temperatures in the upper 50s this afternoon, which is right around average for this time of year.

Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s tonight, and we have a small chance for some rain showers closer to sunrise tomorrow morning as a small system moves over us late tonight. Most will stay dry, but northwesterly winds will pick up tomorrow, only allowing temperatures to warm into the upper 40s for Friday and Saturday.

Winds could gust up to 25 MPH today and 35 MPH tomorrow. Our first hard freeze is likely Saturday morning as temperatures will drop into the upper 20s. Another warming trend will kick off into next week.