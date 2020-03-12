Cooler Air Returns, More Rain Friday Night & Saturday







We have the Leading Edge of cool air pushing into Arkansas right now. Showers and storms are developing along the leading edge of that off to our south and east. That’s where the severe weather risk will be. We are still watching storm system in the southwest. This will be sending plenty of moisture our way beginning tomorrow afternoon. We will be dry for much of tomorrow until we get into the afternoon. Look for highs around 53 with an east wind at 10 to 20 miles an hour.

That rain starts to move in after 2 to 3 p.m. for Southeast Kansas. More widespread for tomorrow night. Even if you thunderstorms as we head into early Saturday. Some heavy rain will be falling along in south of I-44. We could see upwards of an inch to an inch and a half of rain between now and Saturday afternoon. This could lead to some localized flooding for McDonald and Barry County.

It will be cooler behind the system as well. Temperatures will only be in the forties for highs on Saturday. We drop into the 30s for a few nights. We are dry Sunday but that will not last long. Next week will be an active one with highs near 60 and lows in the 40s.