





The mild weather continues across the four states today. We will see this right on into the weekend. We have a couple of cool nights ahead of us as well. We could be in the low 40s tomorrow night around Fort Scott Nevada. The dry weather will continue into next week.

There is a low parked to the west of us but there’s no moisture for it to work with. This is resulting in clear skies and cool conditions. The more active weather has been associated with Hurricane Ian which made landfall earlier this afternoon. It will decrease to a tropical storm by tomorrow morning. This will still cause widespread damage across parts of Florida.

Forecast for tomorrow as a breezy Southeast wind in the afternoon. High pressure will move across the Great Lakes which will just reestablish the dryer in place. Look for a high tomorrow around 76 with a breezy southeast wind. It will only be around 80 and Parsons and upper 70s in Pittsburg. Through the weekend look for highs to be in the upper 70s to around 80 with lows in the 40s. We may see a few clouds next week but the forecast is still very dry.