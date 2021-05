Unseasonably cool weather continues with lows tonight near 40 and highs tomorrow only in the upper 60s. We start to warm up a little more through the weekend and the humidity will start coming back, as well.

We stay dry through Friday but an active pattern sets up for the weekend and early next week. There could be a low end risk for severe storms but right now the bigger threat would be some localized flooding. Especially along the Neosho River in Kansas.