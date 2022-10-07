Cooler weather has moved into the Four States area for the first half of the weekend, with a high pressure system still to our north, bringing a healthy northerly wind around 5 to 15 mph for tonight, with lows in the 40s. However, as the center of the high builds on top of the area during the day Saturday, winds will become light and variable and the lack of low level mixing should allow temperatures to bottom out once again in the lower and middle 40s. There will be a few clouds around the area overnight into Saturday, but drier air should help to eliminate much of this mid level cloud deck through the day Saturday; leaving mostly sunny skies in place during the afternoon hours. The center of the surface high pressure system will be slipping away farther to the east through the Lower Mississippi Valley, later Saturday night into Sunday. This will allow those warm southerly winds to take over Sunday into the middle of the week. Mostly sunny skies and that southerly flow will help to push high temperatures back into the lower and middle 70s on Sunday afternoon. We will continue to warm through the middle part of the week, with increasing moisture in advance of a stronger frontal system, later Tuesday into Wednesday. Enough moisture should be in place ahead of that system’s cold front for the development of a few showers on Wednesday. There is a smaller chance to see a shower or two on Tuesday, when a warm front builds out of the Southern Plains, toward the Western Great Lakes. However, the best chance to see a few showers would likely be with the stronger cold front on Wednesday.