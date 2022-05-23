Monday will still be cooler with highs in the 60s, and we’ll also see a good amount of cloud cover. A few isolated showers are possible this evening, but most rain will hold off until closer to sunrise into Tuesday. Heavy rain is likely through parts of Tuesday, but the highest rainfall totals (over 2″) should stay closer to Wichita. Everyone else will likely see about an inch of rain through Wednesday. Severe weather is not expected at this time, but heavy rain lingering over an area could lead to flash flooding, so we will need to monitor that. Rain will keep temperatures in the 60s through Wednesday, but we’ll warm back into the 80s by Friday. Memorial Day weekend will see temperatures slightly above average, and it will be a bit breezy, but it is trending drier right now.







