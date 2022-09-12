After Sunday’s cold front, temperatures yesterday warmed only into the 70s, and temperatures this morning have dropped into the upper 40s in some areas. We haven’t seen temperatures near that since May! We will warm a little more this afternoon, as Monday’s highs top out in the lower 80s, which is still slightly below average. Temperatures will drop into the 50s again tonight, but a warming trend will define the rest of the week. Highs will be back in the 90s by Wednesday, and they’ll stay there for a while. Expect sunny skies and calm conditions through the week and even into the weekend right now.







