Cool and Showery to Start the Week









Mostly cloudy and cold conditions are expected for tonight, with lows in the mid-40s. It will be breezy, with wind gusts around 25 mph possible at times.

Cool weather with widely scattered showers can be expected for Monday into early Wednesday, though it certainly won’t be raining all the time. Highs will be in the low to mid-60s from Monday through Wednesday. Expect breezy conditions for Monday, with a few gusts around 20 mph at times.

On Thursday, we finally warm back into the upper-60s to near 70, with mid to upper-70s expected for Friday and Saturday and 80 degree readings once again look likely by Sunday.

Along with the warmer weather will come a return to chances for scattered showers and storms for the weekend.

Have a great Monday!