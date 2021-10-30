Cool and dry for trick-or-treating









We’ll stay cool tonight, though lows in the lower-40s will be a bit warmer than what we woke up to Saturday morning.

A cold front will progress toward the area Sunday (Halloween), but it will not have much moisture to work with, so no rain is expected.

Partly cloudy skies and breezy conditions are expected for trick-or-treating. Highs for Sunday will be in the upper-50s, with temperatures falling to the mid-40s through the evening.

A small chance of a shower will exist Monday afternoon ahead of another cold front, but most locations will remain dry, with precipitation chances picking up Monday night through Wednesday.

Tuesday through Friday look quite chilly, with highs in the mid to upper-40s. Widespread frost (and potentially a freeze) is expected during the morning hours of Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Have a happy Halloween!