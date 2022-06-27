Most of us hit 100° on Saturday, and we were about 20° cooler yesterday. This cooler air will lead us into the last week of June, as we’ll only warm into the lower 80s for your Monday. Mostly to partly clear skies, calm winds, and low humidity will stick with us overnight as we cool to near 60° by tomorrow morning. Temperatures and humidity will slowly increase through the week, and we’ll be back into the 90s with a heat index by the last day of June on Thursday.

Rain chances return Friday night and into the holiday weekend. There is expected to be dry time through the weekend, but rain chances look good for the Four States, even though we’re several days out. Right now, the 4th on Monday is trending dry, but we’ll keep an eye on this system. Either way, it looks like July will have a wetter start, which is welcomed after a fairly dry June.