Cool and comfortable for Tuesday; Heat indices back by Thursday

If you’re not a fan of the heat, Tuesday is the day to get outside. Morning temperatures start in the middle 50s–over ten degrees below average! The Four States should warm up around 80 by the afternoon, but a high pressure system will keep moisture away in the form of humidity and cloud cover. Tuesday will be cool & comfortable, making it a great day to get yard work done. Yesterday’s rain will dry completely through today if it hasn’t already.









As winds increase out of the south through today, temperatures increase and humidity will return in full force by Thursday. Heat indices will likely be near 100 at that time. This will also allow rain chances to increase into Thursday night and Friday. It is likely that this system could provide on and off showers and thunderstorms through the weekend. We’ll keep you updated with the expected timing and totals as the week goes on.