After last night’s rain, temperatures have dropped into the lower 30s this morning. Some of us saw a few snowflakes on the backside of that system, so take a few extra minutes this morning to clean off your cars. Also, bundle up as wind chills are in the 10s and 20s this morning, and we’ll only warm into the lower 40s this afternoon with a little sunshine possible later today. We’ll cool into the middle 20s overnight with partly cloudy skies and calm winds.

We’ll finally see more sunshine on Wednesday as temperatures warm back to near average by the middle of this week. Rain is possible along a cold front late Thursday, which will likely transition to snow through Friday morning. It is too early to talk about exact timing, location and accumulations, but we’ll keep you updated through this week. Temperatures will warm again into this weekend with abundant sunshine as we spring forward into Daylight Savings Time.