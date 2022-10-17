After a cold front brought some of us thunderstorms Saturday night, we’re much cooler to start this week. Temperatures will warm into the middle 50s today with a northerly wind gusting up to 25 MPH. The record low temperature for October 18th is 28° set back in 1948. We will likely break that tonight and end growing season with a low of 26° expected into tomorrow morning. The same will likely occur on Wednesday morning, with an expected low of 24°, where the record is 27° on October 19th.

In classic Four States fashion, after only warming into the 40s on Tuesday, we’ll be back in the lower 80s by Friday. Temperatures this weekend will remain above average, but clouds and winds will increase into Sunday. Rain chances are possible into next week. We’ll keep you updated as it gets closer.