Cool air for Wednesday; Back in the 90s by the weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - A couple of foxes have been found running around several neighborhoods in Springfield, but their appearance has given residents concerns.

"Foxes are becoming more and more a part of Springfield's urban wildlife scene," says Francis Skalicky, Media Specialist for the Missouri Department of Conservation. He says a city has a lot of habitats that are friendly to a fox. There are places for it to hide and raise its young, it also has food sources from pet food to mice and rodents.