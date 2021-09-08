Cool air for Wednesday; Back in the 90s by the weekend

After some of us (mainly parts of Southeast Kansas) saw some loud and quick storms last night, we’re dealing withy much cooler air today. Temperatures vary across the Four States this morning, but we’ll all see average conditions in the middle 80s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. We’ll cool all the way down into the upper 50s tonight before we gradually warm up through the weekend. While humidity will be low this weekend, heat will not be–temperatures will return to the middle 90s by then.