Continued above normal temperatures, scattered storms Wednesday









Tonight: Mostly clear and breezy. Wind gusts to 25 mph. Lows in the upper-60s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Wind gusts to 25 mph. Highs in the mid-90s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and humid, with highs in the lower-90s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and humid, with highs in the upper-60s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid-80s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy and humid, with a small chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Most locations remain dry. Highs in the mid to upper-80s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and humid, with a small chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Most locations remain dry. Highs in the upper-80s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and humid, with highs in the lower-90s.