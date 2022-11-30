We are going to be much colder today, but we should see plenty of sunshine and some relatively calmer winds out of the northwest which will still provide a cold wind chill. We will be warming up though through Friday before another cold front pushes through and cools us down again. We will also see the possibility for some rain chances later in the weekend as well.

Temperatures this morning across the Four States were very cold in the 20s primarily, and we were also quite dry, so frost is not expected. We do have a northwest wind over the area around 5 to 10 miles per hour which is a stark contrast from yesterday. Even though the wind is lighter it is still enough to provide a cold wind chill with values in the teens. Definitely consider this with the kids headed to school this morning and make sure they bundle up because, even with the sunshine, temperatures will be in the 20s and we will have that wind chill.

High pressure has set in over the area and is providing that northwest wind. It will continue to pivot off to the east through the next day and we will see our winds come up from the south again which will lead to a temperature rise. Into Friday, we will see our next cold front materialize off to our west and it will likely pass through the area late Friday, but like yesterday, it will likely be a dry passage but an isolated shower can’t be ruled out. What will happen is we will cool down again with high pressure moving in behind the front for Saturday.

Today expect a high around 43 with much colder temperatures and plenty of sunshine. Tonight expect a low around 27 with increasing clouds as well as cold and calm conditions. We will warm into Friday before that front moves through and we cool down for Saturday and another system brings rain chances for the late weekend.