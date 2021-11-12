Cold & windy today; Hard freeze likely Saturday morning

Some of the Four States saw a few rain showers early this morning, amounting to less than a tenth of an inch in most areas. As this moves east, it makes way for cold and windy conditions through Friday. Northwesterly winds could gust up to 30 MPH today, keeping temperatures in the 40s through the afternoon. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s tonight, so a hard freeze is likely for Saturday morning. As of 5:30am Friday, a Freeze Watch has been issued for NE OK and NW AR, and this should be extended to the rest of the Four States soon. Temperatures will warm through the weekend, nearing 70 by next Tuesday, before another rain chance next Wednesday should cool us down to near-average conditions by the end of next week.







