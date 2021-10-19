Cold front tomorrow; Rain chances increase into weekend

Mostly sunny skies and a nice southerly breeze will allow temperatures to warm into the middle 70s this afternoon. Winds will gust up to 30 MPH ahead of a cold front that will pass over us early tomorrow, providing a very small chance for rain Wednesday morning. Most will stay dry with just a few more clouds in the sky as temperatures slowly cool through Thursday. Temperatures and rain chances will increase as we head into the weekend. The exact timing is still up in the air, so we’ll keep you updated as we head through the rest of the week. This, however, does not look to be a big and organized system for us.