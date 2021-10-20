Cold front passage today; Temperatures and rain chances increase into the weekend

A cold front is passing over the Four States today, but ahead of this system, winds will gust up to 30 MPH out of the south–allowing for temperatures to warm into the middle 70s this afternoon. A very small rain chance exists with this passage, but it should remain to the east of the Four States. Temperatures will cool down into Thursday, but we’ll gradually warm into the weekend and next week. Showers and storms will be on and off through the weekend, but there will be plenty of dry time. We’re also watching another cold front late Tuesday into Wednesday next week that could bring us more rain and cooler temperatures before Halloween.