We are going to see another cold day today with an active wind chill throughout. Overnight lows will be in the 20s for the next several days as the cold temperatures are set to continue.

Temperatures were in the low 30s and upper 20s this morning. A breezy west wind was also active with speeds anywhere from 5 to 15 miles an hour in the Four States. These cold temperatures combined with the breezy west wind and dry conditions have generated wind chill values in the low to mid 20s. Make sure those kids bundle up this morning as it will be very cold and the cold is not going away either with actual temperatures this morning in the upper 20s and low 30s with an active wind chill.

The occluded low to our east continues to move slowly away from our area leaving us much drier and colder with high pressure keeping our west northwest flow over our area. This will continue today with surface high pressure continuing to establish just to our west even through tomorrow. This will keep a westerly/northwesterly wind over our area and keep us dry as well as cool. High pressure will continue to pivot to the south and east for Saturday and into Sunday, with the high to our south, we will see southerly winds again and slightly warmer temperatures in anticipation for our next shortwave cold front.

The cold looks to continue further into December with well below average temperatures expected in the next 6 to 10 days.

Today expect a high around 39 with cloudy and breezy conditions with an active wind chill. Tonight a low around 25 with cold and breezy conditions with a continued wind chill in the teens. We will continue to be cold in the next several days with slight chances for some rain/wintery precipitation next week.