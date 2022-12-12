We will see some drizzle and patchy fog this morning across the Four States. Breezy winds will be increasing though our Monday and into our Tuesday as well. Storms are expected tonight and will continue into tomorrow.

Temperatures were primarily in the 40s with some locations hitting 50. With kids headed to school it will be a chilly morning with temperatures in the 40s and there will be the possibility of drizzle and fog with accompanying overcast skies.

We are all quiet on the scopes this morning but our low pressure system that will be bringing our storm chances is just off to the west. Into late today and tonight storm development will begin off to the west as well as our breezy conditions which will be generated by the strong pressure gradient with this approaching system. The front will begin to push through tonight and bring substantial rainfall with it as it occludes. With the start of our Tuesday we will be seeing rainfall and some rumbles of thunder. With the occlusion of this system that means it will also slow down so our rain chances will take time to push out of the area but we should begin to dry out by late Tuesday and cool off as well. A severe threat exists to our west for today with our area in a general sub-severe storm category. This will be the same for tomorrow with the greatest severe threat being to our south. We lack overall instability to generate severe storms but increased winds could provide some gusting and heavy rainfall will also be an issue with stronger storms.

Today expect a high around 53 with early drizzle possible with mild and breezy conditions. Tonight a low around 48 with showers and thunderstorms and a breezy night. We will see rain tomorrow but after that we will dry out, see more sun, and cool down substantially.