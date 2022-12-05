We will be cloudy and mild today and as a cold front approaches we will see the chance for some light showers tonight and early tomorrow. Our rain chances will become more substantial as we head into Wednesday and Thursday where we could see some excessive rainfall.

Temperatures this morning were in the upper 30s and low 40s with a south wind so a slight wind chill may be possible. With kids headed to school it may be a bit chilly with temperatures in the low to mid 40s and overcast skies with a south wind.

We have a surface low off to our west with an accompanying warm front to our southwest. These features will push south with another cold front from the north set to push through the area and bring some slight rain chances. It will join this surface low to our southwest and stall across Arkansas for our Tuesday and begin to push northeast. As it pushes northeast into our Wednesday, the trailing stationary front will provide the focus for rainfall. Late Wednesday and into Thursday another surface low that will undergo lee cyclogenesis in the lee of the Rockies will push northeast and continue our rain chances for early Thursday. Excessive rainfall and flash flooding will be possible as the WPC has already outlined an area of slight risk that includes parts of the Four States primarily south of I-44.

Today expect a high of 57 with mild temperatures and overcast skies. Tonight, a low around 43 with a chance of showers and a cool night. We will see an active pattern this week with excessive rainfall possible Wednesday into Thursday and more rain chances this weekend.