Cloudy and warm today; Snow begins late tonight

Friday will still be warm, just cloudy ahead of tomorrow’s snow system. This system will begin as rain near midnight tonight, and it will quickly transition to snow before sunrise Saturday morning. Temperatures will be at or below freezing through much of Saturday, so snow will persist through the afternoon, finally coming to an end for everyone by the early evening. 1-3″ of snow are possible once all is said and done, and higher totals should remain to our east. Winds will also gust up to 35 MPH through Saturday, allowing for wind chills to be in the lower 20s. Watch for any untreated roadways by Sunday morning, as they will likely freeze with temperatures dropping into the 10s. We’ll warm back into the 50s by Tuesday before a slight rain chance to our east Wednesday could cool us down below average by the end of next week.









