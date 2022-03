Clouds and light rain chances will stick with us through about midday Thursday, as we’ll only warm into the upper 40s this afternoon. Skies will finally clear overnight, but we’ll still see a cooler start to Friday with temperatures cooling into the middle 30s. Sunshine will warm into the middle 60s for Friday, and we’ll be in the 60s through a calm weekend. Temperatures will soar into the upper 70s early next week ahead of our next rain chance which will be late Tuesday into Wednesday.