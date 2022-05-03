Thankfully, yesterday’s storms took their sweet time moving toward the Four States, so the severe threat diminished before most of us could see it. Today, we are much cooler and cloudier behind this system. We’ll only warm into the lower 60s this afternoon. Temperatures overnight will cool into the lower 50s.

Showers and thunderstorms will return Wednesday morning and stick with us through late Thursday. The severe threat looks to stay well to our south, and right now, the primary threat we will be monitoring is heavy rainfall and a potential flood threat. We saw anywhere from 0.5-1.5″ of rain through Monday, and 3-4″ of total rainfall is possible for some of us through this week.

Clouds will stick around for most of Friday as we slowly dry out and warm up. Temperatures will jump into the upper 70s on Saturday with mostly sunny skies before we warm into the 80s on Mother’s Day. Next week looks to begin with above average temperatures, as well.