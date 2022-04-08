Your Friday will begin the same way Thursday ended–cloudy, breezy, cold and a little damp. We could feel a few sprinkles through the morning and midday hours before warming only into the lower 50s this afternoon. Clouds will exit this evening as winds calm, and temperatures will fall below freezing into Saturday morning. A Freeze Warning is in effect through 8 AM tomorrow, so make sure to cover up or bring inside those sensitive plants before bed tonight.

After a cold start, Saturday will be sunny and calm with highs in the middle 60s. Clouds and winds will increase again into Sunday, warming temperatures into the upper 70s. Chances for showers and thunderstorms exist from Monday to Wednesday of next week, and that active weather pattern will cool us into the end of next week.

Right now, the best chances for showers and thunderstorms are late Sunday night – early Monday; late Tuesday night – early Wednesday; and again Wednesday afternoon – evening. Some of these storms could be strong to severe, so make sure to check for the latest forecast through this weekend and into next week. We’ll keep you updated.