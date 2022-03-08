Tuesday has a cool start with temperatures in the 20s this morning, and most of us woke up to some frost. Bundle up and give yourself a few extra minutes to get out the door today. We’ll only warm into the 40s this afternoon with mostly cloudy skies. Clouds will finally decrease overnight, so Wednesday will begin with sunshine and temperatures in the upper 20s.

Enjoy a seasonal and mostly sunny Wednesday before a cold front knock temperatures into the 30s by Friday. A wintry mix could begin Thursday evening and will likely transition to all snow by early Friday morning. Right now, we’re still trying to narrow down exact locations of accumulations, but an inch or two of snow is possible for parts of the Four States.

The weekend ahead looks sunny as a warming trend leads us into the start of Daylight Savings Time. We’re also monitoring another chance for rain late on Monday, so we’ll keep you updated.