Temperatures will warm into the 60s again today with more cloud cover and a nice breeze out of the southwest. Clouds will stick around for the next few days, including tonight, where we’ll cool into the middle 40s again. Friday will be similar to today before rain moves back into the Four States on Saturday. A low pressure system will provide on and off showers through Saturday for most of us. Sunday should remain dry as clouds decrease late in the day. Temperatures will warm into the upper 60s on Halloween, but we’ll see highs in the 70s to begin November.