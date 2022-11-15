We will see our skies clear today especially late in the day but we will still see the possibility of a wind chill thanks to a breezy northwest wind. Overnight lows this week will likely remain in the 20s as the cold weather is only set to continue for this week.

Temperatures this morning saw the Four States in the low to mid 30s and wind chill values made it feel like the mid to upper 20s even with the relatively lighter wind this morning. With the kids headed to school they will need to bundle up this morning as it is a cold start with temperatures in the low 30s with cloudy conditions as well. Precipitation totals from last night and this morning saw most locations only see a few hundredths of an inch of what likely materialized at the surface as liquid precipitation thanks to the above freezing surface temperatures.

The system that brought us our rain and snow has pushed off to the north and east and high pressure is beginning to take its hold on the area. This will continue for the next several days with Canadian high pressure influencing our weather pattern into the mid week providing us with a cold northwest wind. As we head into Thursday we will see our next weather system, a cold front, push in from Canada. This will be a strong cold front that will be bringing even colder temperatures behind it for our Friday. This will continue to keep us cold further into our November with below average temperatures expected in the next 6 to 10 days.

Today expect a high around 42 with clouds decreasing as well as cold and breezy conditions. Tonight we will see a low around 23 with a clear and calm night and it will be cold. The cold will continue for the next 7 days especially on Friday where temperatures will drop even further and our overnight lows will remain in the 20s for the most part.