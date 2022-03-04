Friday is still a warm one, with highs in the middle 70s expected. We’ll see some clouds today and winds out of the south gusting up to 25 MPH. Winds will increase even more into tomorrow morning with lows tonight only cooling into the upper 50s.

Saturday is trending drier, just windy with gusts up to 40 MPH possible. There is a slight chance for a few spot showers in the afternoon, but most should stay dry until Sunday afternoon.

Sunday will see a cold front passing over the Four States, and showers and thunderstorms are likely to begin after noon. They could persist through the overnight hours, potentially dropping 1-2″ of rainfall on some areas. Those along and south of I-44 especially could see flash flooding during this time. There is a small possibility for some strong to severe storms, but our main concern will be heavy rain.

Monday could begin with a few rain showers, but clouds will slowly decrease through the day as we see highs only in the lower 40s.

Tuesday – Thursday look dry right now as temperatures begin to warm into the 50s near 60. We should see mostly to partly sunny skies during this time period.