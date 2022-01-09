Chilly tonight, relatively mild week ahead









A chilly night is expected, with mostly clear skies and fairly light winds allowing lows to drop to the upper-teens to around 20 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies are expected for Monday, with highs in the upper-40s.

It will be breezy Tuesday, with southerly wind gusts up around 25 mph possible as we start to warm our highs into the mid to upper-50s.

The warmest day of the week appears to be Thursday, with highs climbing to around 60 degrees.

A cold front will approach the area Friday, bringing a chance of a few rain showers. A few snowflakes may mix in with the rain Friday night into Saturday as we cool down.

Mostly sunny skies are expected next Sunday, with highs warming to the mid to upper-40s.

The 8-14 Day Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center calls for cooler than average temperatures across the area from January 17-23.

Have a great week!